WTVY 5PM & 6PM newscasts replaced with golf tournament
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - WTVY’s 5 PM and 6 PM newscasts will not air this evening, Friday, January 28.
Also not airing will be the Ellen show at 4 PM, and Wheel of Fortune at 6:30 PM CT.
Instead, the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament will air from 4 PM-7 PM CT.
News 4 will broadcast our First News at Four and News at 5:30 newscasts on our WRGX channel.
