Troy women’s basketball defeats Georgia Southern 78-72

Troy University
Troy University(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojan’s Women’s Basketball team pushed past the Georgia Southern Eagles Thursday.

The Trojans took down the Eagles 78-72.

“We didn’t play super well tonight, so we are fortunate to get the win on the road over a good Georgia Southern team. As usual, our Trojan effort was relentless. It is great that we can always count on that to help us get the win,” head coach Chanda Rigby said.

Point guard Jasmine Robinson led the team in a second-half battle with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Maya Banks paced Georgia Southern with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The lady Trojans will head to Atlanta to face the Georgia State Panthers Saturday.

