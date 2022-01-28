Semi-trailer crashes into pickup truck at exit off I-10

MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - A Marianna, Fla. man received serious injuries after the pickup truck was struck by a semi-trailer at an exit off I-10 in Jackson County.

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9:15 AM Friday at exit 142 southeast of Marianna.

The semi-trailer was making a turn off the I-10 exit onto State Road 71 when the semi hit the pickup stopped at a stop sign.

The 18-year-old driver of the pickup truck received serious injuries and a female passenger received minor injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Everyone involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

