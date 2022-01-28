A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball

ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - This season marks a new era for Ariton boys basketball with former Purple Cat Brett Goodson taking over the program.

“It’s great to be home. It’s great to be here,” said Goodson.” “You know, this town is going to root around you. This town has something different. It’s a family mindset.”

In his first year as head coach, Goodson has led the cats to an 18-4 season with a perfect area record.

“It’s been great. He’s so good with us and we love him and it’s just fun,” said sophomore Ian Senn. “We all hustle, we move the ball, we play great together. There’s been so much improvement and you can tell.”

“It’s good having a coach that’s been here because he knows how Ariton works and he knows the spirit of Ariton,” said junior Landon Tyler.

But Goodson won’t take all the credit.

“It sure makes me look good but it doesn’t have a lot to do with me,” said Goodson. “It’s just a great team effort. They come in here everyday and get after it. They have fun doing it and it’s just fun to be around a bunch of winners.”

While this Artion squad is on the younger side, they’ve got years of experience on the court together and it shows.

“We play really good together,” said Senn. “We’re all good friends and when we move the ball and we shoot it well, we’re hard to beat.”

“We work together good,” said Tyler. “We’ve been playing together since we were in seventh grade. We’ve just been playing good together and that’s what works out.”

“They were the first team in junior high that went undefeated for Ariton,” said Goodson. “It had been 23 years when they did it and they don’t lose much. They have that mentality. They go into every game they’ve got confidence and they love each other.”

A big regular season area finale on Friday for Ariton with rival G.W. Long.

If the Purple Cats can grab the win, they’ll get the advantage of hosting the Class 2A Area 3 tournament.

