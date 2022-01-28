Here Comes The Coldest Air Of The Season

SYNOPSIS – Some of the coldest air of the season is settling into the Wiregrass overnight with temperatures dropping like a rock to middle 20s and lower 20s in some spots. The wind out of the northwest will be gusting to around 25 miles per hour, creating wind chills in the teens for many locations. As a result, a wind chill advisory is in effect overnight through Saturday morning. Make sure you dress for the occasion with an extra layer or two, as well as the hat and gloves. We warm back up to the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 25. Winds NW 10-20 mph. 0%

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 46. Winds NW 10-20 mph. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 26° Winds NW 5-10 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny skies. Low: 26° High: 60° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 50° High: 71° 40%

THU: Mostly cloudy, widespread showers. Low: 57° High: 71° 60%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Small Craft Advisory, Choppy bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas 6-9 ft.

