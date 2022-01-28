Advertisement

Here Comes The Coldest Air Of The Season

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Some of the coldest air of the season is settling into the Wiregrass overnight with temperatures dropping like a rock to middle 20s and lower 20s in some spots. The wind out of the northwest will be gusting to around 25 miles per hour, creating wind chills in the teens for many locations. As a result, a wind chill advisory is in effect overnight through Saturday morning. Make sure you dress for the occasion with an extra layer or two, as well as the hat and gloves. We warm back up to the upper 50s and lower 60s on Sunday.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 25. Winds NW 10-20 mph. 0%

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 46. Winds NW 10-20 mph. 0%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 26° Winds NW 5-10 mph. 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny skies. Low: 26° High: 60° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 50° High: 71° 40%

THU: Mostly cloudy, widespread showers. Low: 57° High: 71° 60%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Small Craft Advisory, Choppy bays. Winds N 20-25 kts. Seas 6-9 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Isaiah McGuire
Search for attempted murder suspect ends
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan
Alaqua Animal Rescue
Dogs found living in wire crates in the cold rescued from Alabama home
There are a lot of people who are going to dearly miss Reginald Jones.
Remembering Reginald Jones’ Legacy & Final Goodbye

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-28-22
Chilly this morning, a cold weekend ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-28-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-28-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 27, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
ALERT: Cold Air Ahead!