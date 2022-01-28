Advertisement

Dothan homeless count Saturday, January 29

File photo
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeast Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (SEACH) will perform a Point In Time count of Dothan’s homeless population on Saturday, January 29th.

SEACH has arranged for the PIT count to take place on Saturday, January 29th at Moma Tina’s Mission House.

Those that are homeless can come to Moma Tina’s Mission House at 605 North Alice Street in Dothan for a free lunch at 11:00 AM.

According to Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke, the U.S. Dept of Housing & Urban Development asks communities across the nation to count the homeless—those without a physical address at a particular point in time. It is called the annual Point In Time Count (PIT) for short.

Homeless are those that are in emergency shelters or transitional housing and those that live in places not meant for human habitation.

The Point in Time Count greatly affects funding, both private and public, for homeless services and affects the methodology of those services.

Volunteers are needed. If you would like to volunteer for this event call SEACH at 334-440-9109 or The Ordinary People Society at 671-2882.

