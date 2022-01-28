Dothan hires co-defensive coordinators

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jed Kennedy’s first staff with the Dothan Wolves coming together nicely.

Kennedy recently announced the hire of co-defensive coordinators.

Patrick Cerroni and Rich Bedesem join the Wolves staff as leaders on the defense.

Cerroni a decorated college coach at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, winning a program record 109 games.

Bedesem a successful high school coach in Florida.

He went 43-16 in five seasons as a head coach at Wekiva.

They will look to turn around a Dothan defense that surrendered over 30 points per game last season.

“We’re going to play extremely hard, we’re going to run to the football, and we’re going to try and get as much discipline out there as possible,” said Cerroni. “A ton of passion is going to be put into this thing by both of us and I’m excited to work with him.”

Bedesem added, “We have a great coaching staff. Coach Cerroni, his knowledge from college, my knowledge from here and playing in college and coaching in college and Coach Kennedy. We’re kind of all on the same page with a 3-4 defense. We’re going to be multiple and we’re all just going to mix our systems together now and getting on the same page give the kids the best chance to win.”

The Wolves open the season against Carroll on August 19.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.