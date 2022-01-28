Advertisement

Dothan hires co-defensive coordinators

Patrick Cerroni and Rich Bedesem will lead the Wolves’ defense.
Dothan hires co-defensive coordinators
By Meridith Mulkey
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Jed Kennedy’s first staff with the Dothan Wolves coming together nicely.

Kennedy recently announced the hire of co-defensive coordinators.

Patrick Cerroni and Rich Bedesem join the Wolves staff as leaders on the defense.

Cerroni a decorated college coach at Wisconsin-Oshkosh, winning a program record 109 games.

Bedesem a successful high school coach in Florida.

He went 43-16 in five seasons as a head coach at Wekiva.

They will look to turn around a Dothan defense that surrendered over 30 points per game last season.

“We’re going to play extremely hard, we’re going to run to the football, and we’re going to try and get as much discipline out there as possible,” said Cerroni. “A ton of passion is going to be put into this thing by both of us and I’m excited to work with him.”

Bedesem added, “We have a great coaching staff. Coach Cerroni, his knowledge from college, my knowledge from here and playing in college and coaching in college and Coach Kennedy. We’re kind of all on the same page with a 3-4 defense. We’re going to be multiple and we’re all just going to mix our systems together now and getting on the same page give the kids the best chance to win.”

The Wolves open the season against Carroll on August 19.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan
Geneva man killed in crash
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan head McCreight ordered bank lies, defendant claims
Frozen Pipes
The coldest temps in years possibly this weekend

Latest News

Cross Talk: Trojans prep for South Alabama
Cross Talk: Trojans prep for South Alabama
Cross Talk: Trojans prep for South Alabama
Cross Talk: Trojans prep for South Alabama
Enterprise girl’s basketball clinches regular season area title
Enterprise girls basketball clinches regular season area title
Evelyn Holmes-Smith captures second straight state title
Evelyn Holmes-Smith captures second straight state title