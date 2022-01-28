Dothan Fire Department resumes community CPR classes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a life saving opportunity the Dothan Fire Department is working to get the community involved in.

“The more people that we have in the community that knows CPR, is the more opportunities we can save lives,” says Sgt. Jesse Taylor, Dothan Fire Department.

This became the reason why the department started offering public CPR classes.

“Bystanders doing CPR before we get an engine or ambulance on scene increases the survival rate by over 50%,” says Sgt. Taylor.

Community members have the opportunity to take a four hour course where they are required to take a written test and performance test.

“We allow 12 people into each class, and that’s just so that it’s easier for us to be able to instruct and watch, in case we don’t want too many people in the class so that we can have a hands-on approach,” says Sgt. Taylor.

For some class participants, the opportunity is just a small step to protect those they love.

“Well, my grandma has a syndrome known as brugada, and she can pass out or even have sudden cardiac death from that,” says Aiden Harkey, student. “So I think it’s really important to be CPR certified to actually be able to help her out if anything does happen.”

Sgt. Taylor says the skills learned in this course can go beyond family preparedness.

“You don’t know at any time you could have a family member go down, you could have a neighbor that needs it, or you could be out at Walmart or anywhere and just see it,” says Sgt. Taylor. “Being able to provide care to someone that’s in cardiac arrest is key to assisting us.”

If you would like to register for a course, visit the Dothan Fire Department website. There is a short registration form and required $45 fee.

Classes are offered the fourth Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. The next class is Feb. 24.

