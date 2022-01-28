Coulibaly, Auburn women close strong to stun No. 4 Tennessee

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and Auburn scored 11 straight late in a 71-61 upset of No. 4 Tennessee, ending the Lady Vols’ nine-game winning streak.

The Tigers, the last SEC team to grab a league victory, built an 11-point halftime lead and closed strong. Tennessee came in as the lone SEC team with a perfect league record, but went six minutes without a field goal before a meaningless basket with two seconds left.

Coulibaly made 10 of 14 shots and had seven rebounds for Auburn, which had blown two straight fourth-quarter leads but took over in the end this time. Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 21 points.

