Chilly this morning, a cold weekend ahead

SYNOPSIS – Another chilly start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, this afternoon we will reach our high around the noon hour and from there things will get cold! Winds will start to pick up this afternoon and clouds will clear leaving us clear, COLD, and windy overnight. Tomorrow morning we have a Wind Chill Advisory that will go into effect from 1am until 10am stay inside if you can tomorrow. Another cold night tomorrow night as well but as we move towards the start of the week we do warm up. Next week looks better with highs in the lower 70s by mid week but the chance of showers and storms also returns.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 57°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear, COLD, & windy. Low near 26°. Winds: NW 10-20 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 46°. Winds NW 10-20 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SUN: Sunny. Low: 25° High: 59° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 66° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 50° High: 71° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain. Low: 57° High: 71° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 41° High: 54° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 47° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 15-20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

