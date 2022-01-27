Wiregrass Public Safety Center accepting applications for summer academy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- High school students interested in public service can get a feel for the field this summer.

The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is hosting a two-week training program to show teens what it’s like.

The men and women who run the program say it’s not for the faint-hearted.

It’s an intense program aimed at getting younger recruits interested in careers with the public safety.

After a successful and extensive first year of the Wiregrass Public Safety Summer Academy, the center is gearing up for round two.

“This isn’t a babysitting program,” said Wiregrass Public Safety Center executive coordinator Jason Wright. “This is a program that’s very tough. It’s very challenging. It’s physically demanding, but it’s one that’s very rewarding.”

Only 20 teens will be accepted. They’ll spend one week in fire training and the other in police.

“They’ll learn in four or five days what the cadets in the academy learned in 12 weeks,” Wright added.

Each day their performances will be ranked. The top students get rewarded.

“We were fortunate enough to give $1,000 scholarship to our top model performer on the police side and on the fire side we were able to offer a seat in the recruit school,” Wright said.

Throughout the program, students will be asked to meet more than just physical demands.

“What I require and ask of them is to give me a cover letter and a resume,” Wright continued. “I’ll go through it, mark it up and review that with them. And then at the end of the week, we’ll sit down with them and put them through a mock interview to give them experience.”

For the Public Safety Center, the summer academy is a building block for the community, creating an interest in public safety and the Wiregrass.

“You want to continually stay engaged with the people who come through, stay in constant communication with them,” Wright finished. “So that in a couple of years when they’re of age, and they still have the interest to be a police officer, that Dothan would be the place that they would want to start their career.”

This program is for high schoolers or recent high-school graduates aged 17 to 19.

Applications for the summer academy are due by the end of February.

For more information on how to apply visit here.

