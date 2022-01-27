Visit Dothan head McCreight ordered bank lies, defendant claims

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. (WTVY/KCRG) -Visit Dothan President Aaron McCreight directed an employee to falsify documents used to obtain a bank loan that financed a failed multi-day concert in Iowa, that former employee told a judge on Wednesday, per The Gazette.

Doug Hargrave, who worked with McCreight at Go Cedar Rapids, a non-profit tourism group, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, a federal charge McCreight also faces.

Based upon those figures and inflated crowd estimates Hargrave provided, Go Cedar Rapids was able to increase its loan at Banker’s Trust to $1.75 million.

The concert series, headlined by entertainers Kelly Clarkston and Maroon 5, sold only about 8,000 tickets, far less than the 30,000 that projected.

Ultimately, the bank got duped out of the loan, its president got fired, and Go Cedar Rapids, despite receiving tax revenue, folded with $2.3 million in unpaid debts. McCreight, GCR’s CEO, was also fired.

A few months later, Visit Dothan hired McCreight to take over its tourism bureau and, despite his arrest, he remains on the job with unanimous support from Visit Dothan’s board of directors.

McCreight will plead guilty on Thursday in Cedar Rapids and likely remain free on his personal recognizance until sentencing.

He and Hargrave, who worked as Go Cedar Rapids finance director, each face up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, and supervised release following incarcerations.

Both have apparently entered into a plea agreement, documents that are filed under seal and not available for public view.

Hargrave now resides in Washington state.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

