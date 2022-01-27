Visit Dothan has felon in charge after guilty plea

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. (WTVY) -Visit Dothan President and CEO Aaron McCreight’s future with the non-profit tourist group is in peril after he pleaded guilty to a bank fraud indictment in Iowa on Thursday.

McCreight, then CEO of Go Cedar Rapids, inflated revenue and attendance projections to obtain a $1.75 million loan for the tourism group to stage a three-day music festival in 2018.

On Wednesday his co-defendant Doug Hargrave, GCR’s finance director who also pleaded guilty, told a federal judge that McCreight ordered him to misrepresent those estimates to Banker’s Trust Bank.

Though 30,000 had been projected, only about 8,000 bought tickets for the three-day event NewBo Evolve, headlined by superstars Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.

GCR, funded by the hospitality taxes folded $2.3 million in debt, stiffing Banker’s Trust, festival vendors, and others.

McCreight was fired but, a few months later, surfaced as president and chief executive officer of Visit Dothan, a group like Go Cedar Rapids.

Following his arrest this month, McCreight received a unanimous endorsement from Visit Dothan Board of Directors, though they said they could reconsider.

An email to Visit Dothan Board President Dean Mitchell inquiring if McCreight’s guilty plea would alter the board’s stance was not immediately answered.

McCreight will remain free on his personal recognizance, pending sentencing that has not been set.

