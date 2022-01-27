Advertisement

Tips on how to help marine life during the cold-weather season

By Tony Reese
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cold weather can be a nuisance for us, but for marine life, it is much worse.

“In the case of these cold-stunned turtles, when it gets down to these low temperatures. They might just be floating. They might just be floating right at the surface. Because just like humans with hypothermia, their body functions are kind of minimized so they’re not using their moving those flippers much. They’re just trying to stay alive,” Lauren Albrittain, Gulf World Marine Institute Stranding Coordinator, said.

There are ways you can help if you notice turtles acting out of the ordinary.

“The biggest rule of thumb is that, for the most part, sea turtles should not be on the beach, period. So if you are ever encountering a small sea turtle on the beach somewhere. That’s not a good thing, so you definitely want to call somebody then,” Albrittain said.

Even if they’re in the water, the turtles could still be in distress.

“If you ever see a turtle that’s acting oddly in the water. Go ahead and call us we’d rather know than not know. That includes being unable to dive, swimming sideways if they appeared to be injured or entangled,” Albrittian said.

Albrittain wants to remind people to never interact with the beached animals and stay vigilant.

You can get help for the turtles, by dialing *#FWC for sea turtle and marine animal response or you can dial National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s hotline, 1-877-WHALE HELP.

Gulf World Marine Institute is just one of many non-profit organizations that handle the safety of marine life in our area.

For those interested in donating, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Isaiah McGuire
Search for attempted murder suspect ends
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan
Alaqua Animal Rescue
Dogs found living in wire crates in the cold rescued from Alabama home
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan has felon in charge after guilty plea

Latest News

A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case
A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball
A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball
A three-judge panel has denied Alabama’s emergency motion for a stay in connection with a...
Panel denies state’s motion against redrawing Congressional districts
Dothan hires co-defensive coordinators
Dothan hires co-defensive coordinators
There are a lot of people who are going to dearly miss Reginald Jones.
Remembering Reginald Jones’ Legacy & Final Goodbye