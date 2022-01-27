Ten to compete for title of Miss Troy University on Saturday

TROY, Ala. (TROY) - Ten Troy University students will compete for the title of Miss Troy University on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The pageant, which is being held for the 49th time, will begin at 5 p.m. in the Trojan Center Theatre on the Troy Campus. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for the general public.

The winner will serve as an ambassador for the University and will compete for the title of Miss Alabama in June. Contestants are judged on a private interview, an on-stage question and social impact pitch, talent, and red carpet.

Contestants in this year’s pageant are:

QuinDesia Edwards (Source: Troy University)

QuinDesia Edwards is a senior Criminal Justice major from Anniston, Alabama. Her social impact platform is “Inviting Others to the Table” — Conquering the Global Issue of Hunger. She will be performing a spoken word entitled “Beautiful Souls.”

Caroline Alexis Clark (Source: Troy University)

Caroline Alexis Clark is a senior English major from Ozark, Alabama. Her social impact platform is “Balancing the Scales: A Voice for Victims.” She will be vocally performing “I Won’t Let Go.”

Marybeth Porter (Source: Troy University)

Marybeth Porter is a freshmen Nursing major from Thorsby, Alabama. Her social impact initiative is “Girl on a Mission” — promoting self-esteem and confidence in adolescent and preadolescent young ladies. She will be singing “Elastic Heart” by Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Jessica Edwards (Source: Troy University)

Jessica Edwards is graduate student studying Social Work from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Her social impact platform is “Black Child Literacy: Diversify American Content through Cultural Arts and Leadership Literacy.” She will be performing a vocal musical performance of “Be a Lion” from the Broadway production “The Wiz.”

Cydney Hicks (Source: Troy University)

Cydney Hicks is a sophomore Nursing major from Slocomb, Alabama. Her social impact initiative is “Advocating for Suicide Awareness.” She will be performing a musical theater dance to “They Just Keep Moving the Line” from the musical SMASH.

Mary Grace Brannon (Source: Troy University)

Mary Grace Brannon is a senior K-6 Elementary Education major from Dothan, Alabama. Her social impact platform is “Let’s T.H.I.N.K.” — Encouraging the youth of today to T.H.I.N.K. before speaking and before posting. She will perform a tap routine to “Stayin’ Alive.”

Jordan Dominguez (Source: Troy University)

Jordan Dominguez is a sophomore Human Services major from Cottondale, Florida. Her social impact platform is “Adopting the Innocent.” She will be performing “Amazing Grace” on the trumpet.

Abigail Grantham (Source: Troy University)

Abigail Grantham is a sophomore English Language Arts Education major from Donalsonville, Georgia. Her social impact platform is “I Wish to Make-A-Wish Come True.” She will be vocally performing “El Tra La La y el Punteado.”

Kaleyah Gilbert (Source: Troy University)

Kaleyah Gilbert is a sophomore Graphic Design major from Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Her social impact platform is Celebrating Women of Color. She will be reciting the poem “Theme for English B” by Langston Hughes.

Marileigh Urdang (Source: Troy University)

Marileigh Urdang is a junior Social Work major from Prattville, Alabama. Her social impact platform is “Making Healthcare Accessible.” She will be performing a cover of “Zombie” by the Cranberries on alto saxophone.

Written By Andy Ellis

