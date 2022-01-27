State Rep. calls on several Brookside leaders to resign

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - State Representative Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham is addressing issues concerning the City of Brookside.

Givan, who represents House District 60, is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss illegal searches, unlawful treatment and racial profiling along the I-22 corridor and the Brookside city limits.

She is also calling for the immediate resignations of Mayor Mike Bryan, Municipal Judge Jim Wooten and the city prosecutor.

Givan is also asking for a complete investigation into the City of Brookside.

“There are many questions that must be answered with regards to all of the matters that have arisen in the course of the past few weeks since the report surfaced relative to what I call booby trap Brookside, because that is what it has become, said Givan.

This comes on the heels of al.com’s report that indicated the chief turned the police department into a quote “aggressive traffic trap”.

Tuesday, Brookside’s Police Chief Mike Jones resigned following an investigative report by al.com.

Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth is officially requesting a full audit of the City of Brookside “focusing on, but not limited to, their police department, municipal court, general and departmental funds.”

The Town of Brookside released this statement: To investigate and address the issues raised by the recent news accounts of our Police Department, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the Town of Brookside requested the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC) perform a compliance audit of the Brookside Police Department and Officers. On January 26, 2022, APOSTC agreed to immediately initiate the requested audit. The Town continues to investigate these issues and will take any other appropriate action that may be determined necessary.

Representative Givan also says she and Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway will host what she calls an “emergency town hall meeting” to address matters in Brookside.

She says anyone who has been affected can attend.

It’s next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Training Facility located at 3500 Happy Hollow Road in Fultondale.

