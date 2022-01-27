Selma St. students learn STEM through library partnership

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new partnership is bringing STEM learning activities straight to the classroom.

The Dothan Houston County Library System’s youth services team now attends Selma Street Elementary every Thursday.

They’re bringing a hands-on experience for 4th and 5th graders.

It’s all to help them get exposed to STEM concepts and possibilities.

Building computers, robotics, and learning to code are just a few things these young students are learning.

Kristin North, Youth Services Manager for DHCLS explains, “It’s better to learn it at a younger age, and the more they learn the better it is so when they do become adults and they’re ready to start that career they know what they like and what they enjoy whether it be science, technology, engineering, arts, math, reading, whatever, they have that connection and they kind of know that they like.”

The library hopes to expand this initiative to other area elementary schools in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.