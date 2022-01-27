Search for murder suspect ends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The search for a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Ozark has ended.

An arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old Isaiah McGuire in December 20, 2021.

He was wanted for a shooting that left another man critically wounded on December 17th.

Barbour County deputies arrested McGuire Wednesday night during a traffic stop.

Mcguire was then booked in the Dale County Jail.

