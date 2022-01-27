Search for murder suspect ends
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The search for a suspect wanted for attempted murder in Ozark has ended.
An arrest warrant was issued for 28-year-old Isaiah McGuire in December 20, 2021.
He was wanted for a shooting that left another man critically wounded on December 17th.
Barbour County deputies arrested McGuire Wednesday night during a traffic stop.
Mcguire was then booked in the Dale County Jail.
