Report says FSU building has ‘cancer cluster’ on 4th floor due to black mold and radon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - Black mold and radon in a 1950s era building at Florida State University is the subject of a report by four faculty members of the College of Health and Human Sciences, which occupies the building.

The 129-page report, first reported by Florida Politics, outlines issues with air quality, high radon levels, possible chemical exposure and a “cancer cluster” on the fourth floor of the building.

The report says at least eight faculty or grad assistants who worked on the fourth floor have been diagnosed with cancer over the last ten years.

A public records request for the report has been acknowledged by the university, but not yet delivered.

FSU sent the following response to Capitol News Service Thursday evening:

Our facilities team has contracted with outside experts to conduct a thorough environmental review of the building, which will include a comprehensive measurement of radon levels. Radon testing began Jan. 26. Unfortunately, a measurement of radon in a building like Sandels is not a simple process and will take time to complete.

In addition, cleaning of the Sandels Building air ducts began last fall and the project is still underway. It is expected to be completed this semester.

FSU retained an environmental contractor to conduct pre and post air sampling as well as inspections during the cleaning process.

The contractor performed pre-remediation air sampling for mold spores in August 2021. Air sampling will be repeated at the conclusion of the project.

Regarding your request for the report, as the requested document appears to contain personal health information of identified individuals, the university’s Office of the General Counsel is reviewing for any confidential or exempt information pursuant to Chapter 119.

Copyright 2022 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.