Reg looks back at WTVY years with Angie Casey

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Reginald Jones looks back before his retirement with his longest-running former co-anchor Angie Casey.

They discussed their time at WTVY in an interview that was a surprise to Reginald. Reg didn’t know he was speaking with Angie before he came into the studio to record Tuesday.

Angie and Reg anchored newscasts on News 4 for more than a decade. They both started working at WTVY in 1997.

Angie left WTVY in 2010 and has remained in the Wiregrass working for Great Southern Wood, the Southeast Health Foundation, and the Wiregrass Community Foundation.

