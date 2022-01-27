Advertisement

Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the family's apartment.(KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet and CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSAT) - Two boys in San Antonio, Texas, are accused of stabbing and brutally beating their own mother.

According to authorities, the incident happened early Wednesday morning in the family’s apartment.

After the attack, the woman managed to call 911 for help. She is hospitalized in critical condition.

The boys, ages 12 and 16, were taken into custody.

Investigators also recovered the baseball bat they believe was used in the attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the motive isn’t yet clear.

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Geneva man killed in crash
Southeast Health Medical Center photo.
Source: Secret talks could resolve hospital dispute
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark

Latest News

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s annual “Souper Bowl” is set to kick-off
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s annual “Souper Bowl” is set to kick-off
ESCC Nursing facility passes inspection
ESCC nursing facility passes inspection
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan head McCreight ordered bank lies, defendant claims
Work is underway to make room for Dale County Schools’ new career-tech program.
Demolition has started for Dale County Schools career tech program
Dale County Schools receive high tech equipment
Dale County Schools receive high tech equipment