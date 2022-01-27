Advertisement

Nice today, changes ahead for the weekend

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Waking up in the upper 30s around the area this morning, this afternoon we will see the lower 60s for highs as clouds start to increase late this evening into the overnight hours. Tomorrow upper 50s with a low chance of seeing a shower or two as VERY cold air moves into the Wiregrass. Overnight Friday temperatures will drop into the upper 20s with Saturday highs not making it out of the lower 40s. Overnight Saturday is when we will see some of the coldest temperatures we have seen in a while some might even drop into the upper teens overnight. After the cold weekend we are looking at a warm up next week.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Increasing clouds. Low near 40°. Winds: Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy. High near 58°. Winds NW 5-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 27° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 24° High: 59° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 66° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. Low: 48° High: 73° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 59° High: 72° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft

Great Weather Now, But Changes Are Coming