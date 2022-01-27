News4 Now: What’s Going On
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Events for the weekend of January 28, 2022
- The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Thu Jan 27th 7:00pm
- “Souper Bowl” Soup Drive with Toyota of Dothan, Fri Jan 28th 9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2022 Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival, Fri Jan 28th 6:30pm
- Ginger Billy - Backwoods Comedy Tour, Fri Jan 28th 7:00pm
- Landmark Park Fifth Saturday Freebie!, Sat Jan 29th
- Seed Swap and Garden Expo, Sat Jan 29th 1:00pm - 4:00pm
- Studio Class with Orran Scruggs: Shadow Puppetry, Tue Feb 1st 4:00pm - 5:30pm
- Plus farmers markets, library story times, and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
