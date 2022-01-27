Military units on alert status about possible deployment to Europe

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Units at Fort Stewart have been placed on alert status about possible deployment in support of NATO in Europe.

John F. Kirby, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, announced Thursday the locations that had been notified.

Fort Stewart is on the list with:

82nd Airborne Division - Fort Bragg - North Carolina

18th Airborne Corps - Fort Bragg - North Carolina

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell - Kentucky

4th Infantry Division - Fort Carson - Colorado

Davis Montham AFB - Arizona

Joint Base Lewis McCord - Washington

Fort Hood - Texas

Fort Polk - Louisiana

Robbins AFB - Georgia

Wright Patterson AFB - Ohio

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.