Advertisement

Military units on alert status about possible deployment to Europe

(Defense Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Units at Fort Stewart have been placed on alert status about possible deployment in support of NATO in Europe.

John F. Kirby, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, announced Thursday the locations that had been notified.

Fort Stewart is on the list with:

  • 82nd Airborne Division - Fort Bragg - North Carolina
  • 18th Airborne Corps - Fort Bragg - North Carolina
  • 101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell - Kentucky
  • 4th Infantry Division - Fort Carson - Colorado
  • Davis Montham AFB - Arizona
  • Joint Base Lewis McCord - Washington
  • Fort Hood - Texas
  • Fort Polk - Louisiana
  • Robbins AFB - Georgia
  • Wright Patterson AFB - Ohio

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan
Geneva man killed in crash
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan head McCreight ordered bank lies, defendant claims
Frozen Pipes
The coldest temps in years possibly this weekend

Latest News

Isaiah McGuire
Search for murder suspect ends
Alaqua Animal Rescue
Dogs found living in wire crates in the cold rescued from Alabama home
WRGX First News at 4
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs