Lighting project along Ross Clark Circle underway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The west side of Ross Clack Circle is about to get a whole lot brighter.

“Our crews will light from Fortner Street in Ross Clark Circle around to just beyond Choctaw in Ross Clark Circle,” explains Chris Phillips, Assistant Director for Dothan Utilities. “The lighting from where we stop around Cherokee will be picked up in the phase three widening project by the ALDOT contractor.”

More light on the road will enhance night-time driving visibility.

Phillips expresses, “It’ll improve the visibility of pedestrians, and this will be a new LED fixture, so it’ll be a good white light and hopefully improve the safety around the circle.”

The utility work was originally set to begin last Tuesday, but with several crew members out due to COVID, the project was pushed back and began this week once they were able to return healthy.

Crews will mainly work with equipment off the right-of-way.

“It should not impact any travel lanes but just be aware they’re there and slow down because these guys are working and there’s a lot of fast-moving traffic on the circle,” finished Phillips.

Once finished, the lighting will look similar to that on 84-East.

The project is expected to take about three months to complete.

ALDOT is funding the lighting materials.

