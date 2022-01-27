Fort Walton Beach man arrested in connection to stabbing

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that took place Tuesday.

Kenneth Boyd, 57, told Fort Walton Beach Police Officers he was stabbed in the neck at Chester Pruitt Park by a man he knew as “Tank.”

According to officers, they responded to the area of the stabbing and found the suspect, 53-year-old Tyrone Brantley.

Officers said once Brantley was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed Boyd, he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

During questioning, Brantley admitted there was a physical altercation with Boyd but denied stabbing him. Police believe the altercation between the men began over a stolen bicycle seat.

Boyd was treated by Okaloosa County EMS and Fort Walton Beach Fire Department and was released.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or has more information should contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

