Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach man arrested in connection to stabbing

Police said they arrested Tyrone Brantley in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday in...
Police said they arrested Tyrone Brantley in connection with a stabbing incident Tuesday in Fort Walton Beach.(OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that took place Tuesday.

Kenneth Boyd, 57, told Fort Walton Beach Police Officers he was stabbed in the neck at Chester Pruitt Park by a man he knew as “Tank.”

According to officers, they responded to the area of the stabbing and found the suspect, 53-year-old Tyrone Brantley.

Officers said once Brantley was identified as the person who allegedly stabbed Boyd, he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.

During questioning, Brantley admitted there was a physical altercation with Boyd but denied stabbing him. Police believe the altercation between the men began over a stolen bicycle seat.

Boyd was treated by Okaloosa County EMS and Fort Walton Beach Fire Department and was released.

The case is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or has more information should contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Isaiah McGuire
Search for attempted murder suspect ends
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan
Alaqua Animal Rescue
Dogs found living in wire crates in the cold rescued from Alabama home
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan has felon in charge after guilty plea

Latest News

A combative Roy Moore has denied on the witness stand that he knew the woman who says the...
Roy Moore gives combative testimony in defamation case
A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball
A New Era of Purple Cat Basketball
A three-judge panel has denied Alabama’s emergency motion for a stay in connection with a...
Panel denies state’s motion against redrawing Congressional districts
Dothan hires co-defensive coordinators
Dothan hires co-defensive coordinators
There are a lot of people who are going to dearly miss Reginald Jones.
Remembering Reginald Jones’ Legacy & Final Goodbye