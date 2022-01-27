Evelyn Holmes-Smith captures second straight state title

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Girls wrestling is an ever growing sport here in the state of Alabama, and one Enterprise freshman is etching her name in the history books.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith is now a two-time Alabama Girls Wrestling State Champion after she swept her competition in the 116-pound weight class over the weekend.

”It feels really amazing,” said Holmes-Smith. “You know, this was my goal for this year and to know that I accomplished it means that I put in the work and that just makes me feel really good.”

Holmes-Smith made her way to the top of the podium at the tournament after she pinned her opponent just 45 seconds into the championship match.

“I just wanted to get it over with, and I didn’t want to really mess around or get caught in anything,” said Holmes-Smith. “So, I just went in there and did what I was supposed to.”

Enterprise wrestling head coach Matt Pipkins added, ”It’s extremely impressive. That athleticism has gotten her so far to where you know, once she really perfects the craft of wrestling she’s going to be unstoppable.”

Holmes-Smith is now the first-ever Enterprise wrestler in program history to bring home back-to-back state titles.

“People will look at that wall and they’ll say ‘I want to be like her and I want to wrestle,’” said Holmes-Smith. “It just inspires more people to just get out here on the mat and try this sport.”

An unreal athlete on the mat, Holmes-Smith has no plans of slowing down anytime soon with three years left as a Wildcat wrestler.

“I would love to continue to become a five-time state champion in high school and then hopefully wrestle in college and even the Olympics.”

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.