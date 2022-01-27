ESCC sees increase in dual enrollment funding

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College has more than doubled its funding for dual enrollment grants since last year.

College leaders announced they are receiving $1.8 million from the legislature for dual enrollment courses.

$500,000 of this funding will go towards STEM classes for high school students.

This grant will help high school students from all over the Wiregrass.

“The cost of education is always increasing so being able to provide this to your students getting to come to your 2-year community college and having those classes paid for is important,” said ESCC dual enrollment director Ann Spence.

The grant is for the spring, summer, and fall semesters of 2022.

