ESCC nursing facility passes inspection

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College is one step closer to opening its new nursing facility.

The college has passed the inspection and is putting the finishing touches on the facility.

The inspection is to ensure that fire alarms, smoke detectors, and electrical outlets comply with requirements.

The college is still waiting on a few medical beds to be delivered.

“Equipment is still trickling in but most of it is already here so hopefully by next week our students will be doing check offs in the labs and taking advantage of this beautiful facility,” said Danny Long, ESCC Vice President and Dean of Students.

College leaders hope to be fully moved in by Monday, January 31st.

