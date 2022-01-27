Advertisement

ESCC nursing facility passes inspection

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College is one step closer to opening its new nursing facility.

The college has passed the inspection and is putting the finishing touches on the facility.

The inspection is to ensure that fire alarms, smoke detectors, and electrical outlets comply with requirements.

The college is still waiting on a few medical beds to be delivered.

“Equipment is still trickling in but most of it is already here so hopefully by next week our students will be doing check offs in the labs and taking advantage of this beautiful facility,” said Danny Long, ESCC Vice President and Dean of Students.

College leaders hope to be fully moved in by Monday, January 31st.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Geneva man killed in crash
Southeast Health Medical Center photo.
Source: Secret talks could resolve hospital dispute
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark

Latest News

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s annual “Souper Bowl” is set to kick-off
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s annual “Souper Bowl” is set to kick-off
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan head McCreight ordered bank lies, defendant claims
Work is underway to make room for Dale County Schools’ new career-tech program.
Demolition has started for Dale County Schools career tech program
Dale County Schools receive high tech equipment
Dale County Schools receive high tech equipment