Enterprise girl’s basketball clinches regular season area title

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise girl’s basketball team has been absolutely dominant this season with just five losses on the year.

After going 4-1 in Class 7A Area 3 competition, Enterprise has officially captured the regular season area crown.

The title gives the Wildcats home court advantage in the area tournament, and with just a single loss in area play the Wildcats are confident in their ability to shine in the tourney.

“I feel like we have a lot of confidence but we know that we always have to work hard regardless,” said senior Joye Anderson. “We’re going to try to lock in, focus and get the dub.”

Senior Dashia Nelson added, “It feels really good for it to be my senior year and us being on the court like what we’re used to. So, us being together and on our court feels really good.”

“It feels good,” said senior Jaida Gosha. “It gives you a little bit more confidence. You already know what to do. We’ve just got to replicate that same thing that we already did and stay on top of it.”

Enterprise will paly its final area game against Prattville next week.

