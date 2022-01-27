Advertisement

Doctor Joseph Ladapo one step closer to full senate confirmation

Gov. DeSantis and new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo
Gov. DeSantis and new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo(WCTV)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida Surgeon General Doctor Joseph Ladapo has moved closer to Senate confirmation after a contentious hearing Wednesday at the state capitol.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats accused Doctor Ladapo of evading questions they had on coronavirus policies.

Democrats stormed out of the meeting before a final vote was cast, leaving only GOP lawmakers to vote.

Earlier today, Governor DeSantis praised Ladapo for being right on mask and vaccine issues and said Florida is safer for his leadership.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan
Geneva man killed in crash
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan head McCreight ordered bank lies, defendant claims
2 Opp residents killed in rollover car crash

Latest News

Reginald Jones: Looking back over the years
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan has felon in charge after guilty plea
News4 Now: What's Going On, January 27, 2022
News4 Now: What's Going On, January 27, 2022
State Representative Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham is addressing issues concerning the City of...
State Rep. calls on several Brookside leaders to resign
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases