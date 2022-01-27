Demolition has started for Dale County Schools career tech program

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -- Work is underway to make room for Dale County Schools’ new career-tech program.

The old National Guard Armory in Ozark is being demolished.

This wasn’t part of the initial plan until the building was condemned.

Once the new building is up, phase one of the program will include aviation, welding, and computer coding.

There’s potential to also add EMS, civil air patrol, teaching, and other programs.

“Now we’ll be able to teach kids here in Dale County some skills they can use in the workforce here in the Wiregrass,” said Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker. “Where they don’t have to go off to post-secondary and get a huge student loan that they’ll have to pay off for the rest of their lives.”

Baker’s goal is to have the career-tech program open for students in the fall.

