Dale County Schools receive high tech equipment

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Dale County Schools has purchased three CNC plasma cutters for the schools’ career tech programs.

These machines, which are worth $40,000 are made in Dale County.

Designs created on a computer direct these machines to cut sheet metal.

Dale County High School will use them to make things like door hangers, metal signs, and car tags.

The machines will take about a month before they are fully programmed in the classroom,

“It’s going to allow our students to actually use some of this new technology that industries are looking for in today’s workforce,” said Dale County High School Agriscience teacher Josh Jones. “It is going to allow them to use this technology like programming and designing.”

Long High School has also received a machine and Ariton High School is set to receive one in the coming week.

