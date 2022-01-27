ALERT: Cold Air Ahead!

SYNOPSIS – Clouds return Friday as a strong cold front passes the Wiregrass. Gusty northwest winds will kick-in behind the front as temperatures fall into the middle 20s for Saturday morning, with wind chills in the 10s. Winds will be lighter Saturday night, but temperatures will again fall into the middle 20s for Sunday morning. Look for a quick warm-up next week.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 40°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 58°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clearing, windy and cold. Low near 26°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 26° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 25° High: 59° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 66° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 50° High: 71° 40%

THU: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 71° 60%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

