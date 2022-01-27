Advertisement

3 Houston police officers wounded after chase, shootout

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded...
Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a police chase in Houston ended with a shootout that wounded three officers.

The incident happened about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when a car that police were pursuing crashed at an intersection just off Interstate 69 on the southeastern edge of downtown Houston.

A surveillance video aired by KTRK-TV showed officers jumping from a patrol car and exchanging what sounded like gunfire.

Police said in a statement that a suspect fled in a white Mercedes and the three wounded officers were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police later tweeted that all three officers were in stable condition. No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim ID’d in fatal 3 vehicle wreck in Enterprise
Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan
Geneva man killed in crash
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan head McCreight ordered bank lies, defendant claims
Frozen Pipes
The coldest temps in years possibly this weekend

Latest News

Visit Dothan has felon in charge after guilty plea
Visit Dothan has felon in charge after guilty plea
WRGX News at 5:30
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing had duty to intervene
ESCC sees increase in dual enrollment funding
The Wiregrass Public Safety Center is hosting a two-week training program this summer to show...
Wiregrass Public Safety Center accepting applications for summer academy