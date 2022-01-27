Advertisement

2nd arrest made in November murder of teen in Enterprise

Fredrick Wilder Jr. is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting that happened in...
Fredrick Wilder Jr. is charged with capital murder in a fatal shooting that happened in Enterprise on Nov. 24, 2021.(Source: Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have made a second arrest in a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 24, 2021.

Fredrick Wilder Jr., 26, is charged with capital murder. He is being held without bail in the Coffee County jail.

Deandre Flowers, 28, was arrested on the same charge in November. Flowers is still in the county jail without bail.

Police say the juvenile victim was killed in the 100 Block of Thompson Street that evening. Court filings for Flowers state the victim was a 15-year-old male. The records state the victim was shot with a handgun while in a vehicle.

