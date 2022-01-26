Advertisement

WTVY’s Wayne May: 35 years covering the Wiregrass

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The News 4 newsroom is losing one of our most valuable team members. Wayne May is retiring at the end of January.

Wayne has worked at WTVY since 1987, first as a reporter and since 2004 behind the camera as the newsroom assignment manager. His knowledge of the history of our area and connections with our local officials has benefited our news coverage immensely.

From 1987 to 2004 Wayne covered area politics, crime, and other stories of the day.

One of the last times WTVY viewers saw Wayne May was in 2005 when he helped with our coverage of Hurricane Dennis.

Carmen Fuentes and Wayne will look back over his 35 years covering news in the Wiregrass.

Over the years Wayne has been involved in almost every major story the station has covered.

