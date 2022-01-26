The Wiregrass Area Food Bank’s annual “Souper Bowl” is set to kick-off

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Collecting a needed staple for those who need it most. It is a group of individuals we sometimes forget that needs extra help.

“We know our seniors are having to choose between nutritious meals, medication, whether to heat their homes and we really don’t think that that’s fair that they should have to make any of those choices,” said Julie Gonzalez - Assistant Director.

The Wiregrass Area Food Bank makes sure a meal is present on their tables. Through their brown bag program, seniors receive a box that includes needed staples to feed one person.

Now they’ll get the perfect addition to keep them warm this winter.

“So that they have soup in their boxes and soup is warm nutritious it’s easy to prepare and it’s a great distribution during our winter months,” said Gonzalez.

Working alongside local businesses.

“It’s community, it’s all about community it’s about helping your fellow person. you know we do so much business here in the wiregrass area and it’s one way so why not make it the other way. we want to give back we want to help,” said Caleb Long - Social Media Director, Toyota Dothan.

To make sure soup is available.

“Last year we collected four truck beds full of soup we’re shooting for another four this year because i know it’s been tough, but we want to collect as much soup as possible,” said Long.

If you would like to help in the “Souper Bowl”, the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and Toyota Dothan will be set up this Friday, January 28th and Friday, February 11th outside of southside Walmart in Dothan collecting soup.

Cans of soup will be collected through the month of February and can be dropped off at these locations:

SUPER BOWL DROP-OFF LOCATIONS (SUPER BOWL DROP-OFF LOCATIONS)

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.