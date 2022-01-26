Warmer this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Lower 40s across the area to start the morning off, this afternoon clouds will clear out and we will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tomorrow we will see even warmer temperatures in the lower 60s but don’t get use to this warm weather. This weekend brings in some of the coldest weather of the season so far with highs in the 40s on Saturday and lows in the lower 20s! The good news is next week it does look like we are in for a big warm up so if you are sick of the cold change is on the way!

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 60°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– A few clouds. High near 61°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Cloudy. Low: 41° High: 58° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 27° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 24° High: 54° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 66° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 73° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 ft

