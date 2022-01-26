Traffic stop leads to methamphetamine bust in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, members of the ALEA SBI Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a traffic stop in Dothan that resulted in the recovery of about half a pound of methamphetamine.

Jamie John Newberry, 33 yrs old from Taylor and James Curtis Adkins, 38 yrs old from Ashford were both charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.

They are both being held on bond set at $750,000 each.

(The ALEA SBI ADETF-Region B is comprised of Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Abbeville Police Department, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.)

