Standing up for rape victims; good things are happening

DOTHAN, AL (WTVY)---A joint effort between law enforcement, non-profit agencies, and others is on the verge of creating a much-needed help center for sex crime victims.

Reluctant to speak publicly since details have not been finalized, those involved in the process are understandably exuberant about prospects of a stand-alone facility that would be in Dothan.

Only weeks ago, it appeared sex victims had been forsaken because Southeast Health, citing manpower issues, disbanded its program that collected evidence for police.

“What juries like these days is forensic evidence and that rape kit (evidence) is forensic evidence,” said Dothan Police Lieutenant Scott Owens, after learning Southeast Health had cut services.

Without a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) available locally, sex crime victims must drive to Montgomery where evidence would be collected.

Distraught over prospects, those from several backgrounds got busy and, since their first meeting in December, have made remarkable strides toward solving this issue. Until then, Dothan’s two hospitals will assist with services.

Their plan is to have a clinic operational in the not-so-distant future. An executive director with a law enforcement and medical background would be hired and there would be SANE certified nurses available to help victims.

A board of directors would represent non-for-profit agencies that assist crime victims, law enforcement, and both hospitals that are enthusiastically supporting the help clinic.

It would be among only a handful of these type facilities in Alabama and also offer services for children who have been molested.

Presently, those 14 and younger must travel to Birmingham, adding to their trauma.

Also provided will be counseling services to help sex crime victims cope with their crises.

Funding for the clinic would presumably come from grants and appropriations—those details are being worked out.

Mayor Mark Saliba, who has been part of several planning sessions, told News 4 this facility would put Dothan on the front lines of combating the after effects of sex crimes.

