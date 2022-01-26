Advertisement

Road construction in Houston County to begin soon

Ward County traffic alerts
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022
Houston County, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, January 31st, Houston County’s Road and Bridge will be working at the intersection of Hodgesville Road and East Saunders.

There will be some lane closures and traffic patterns will be shifted.

Road Work

Crews are advising drivers to use extreme caution when traveling in this area. There will be limited access to the area until the project is complete.

