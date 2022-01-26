Road construction in Houston County to begin soon

Houston County, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, January 31st, Houston County’s Road and Bridge will be working at the intersection of Hodgesville Road and East Saunders.

There will be some lane closures and traffic patterns will be shifted.

Road Work (WTVY)

Crews are advising drivers to use extreme caution when traveling in this area. There will be limited access to the area until the project is complete.

