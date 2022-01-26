The coldest temps in years possibly this weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A strong cold front will move through the Wiregrass this weekend leading us to possibly seeing the coolest temperatures we have seen in years.

Saturday morning we can expect lows to be in the middle 20s turning even colder Sunday morning where the lows are expected to be in the lower 20s. Remember Friday night to take the necessary precautions to keep the 4 P’s (plants ,pets, people, pipes) safe!

Saturday Morning Low: 27º

Sunday Morning Low: 24º

Temperatures (WTVY)

