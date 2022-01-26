Ozark City Schools holds first safety forum

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Officials at Ozark City Schools brought the community together for their first ever school and community safety forum.

Bullying, threats, peer pressure, all are issues that school districts have faced for many years, but Ozark City Schools has made it their goal to start having these vital conversations.

“We solicited some input from our police chief from our sheriff’s department a lot of the mental health agencies that are around the area some of our local resources to say what ways can we come together to talk about how we can solve some of the problems that we are dealing with right now,” said Reeivice Girtman - Ozark City Schools, Superintendent.

Outside faces are being brought in to help with discussions.

“Parents will say well okay now I can actually meet the people that I know when I call who are on the other side of the phone and I can feel more comfortable and confident about sensitive issues that are happening with them or their child.”

Most importantly teaching parents and students how to start these conversations if needed.

“Conversations are easily had when you have a relationship with someone and so it’s important that we open our doors as schools as teachers as administrators to let parents know that we are approachable.”

School officials says they will be reviewing the feedback left by those in attendance and will start planning their next one, While also looking at the possibility of expanding the event.

