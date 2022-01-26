Advertisement

Netflix confirms ‘Squid Game’ will be back for season 2

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Green light! “Squid Game” is coming back for a second season, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed Friday.

The violent series was streamed worldwide for 1.6 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, making it Netflix’s biggest show ever by a long shot.

The streaming service paid $21.4 million for the first season, and according to Bloomberg, it has $891 million in “impact value.”

The show features more than 400 desperate, broke contestants invited by a mysterious organization to compete in a series of children’s games to win a pool of about $38 million. You later learn that those games have deadly consequences if you don’t win.

“Squid Game” won three Golden Globes, including best TV drama. It also made history at the Screen Actors Guild Awards by becoming the first non-English series to score a nomination.

Further details about the show’s next season have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Elijah Hazell booking photo.
Third suspect charged in Houston County murder
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Man charged with stalking and attempted kidnapping
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff

Latest News

FILE - Boston Red Sox David Ortiz reacts before a baseball game against the New York Yankees,...
David Ortiz elected to Baseball Hall of Fame; Bonds, Clemens, Schilling left out
(Source: City of Enterprise)
Enterprise set to demolish abandoned houses after receiving a block grant from the state
A scientist has discovered that Saturn’s small moon Mimas (left) likely has something in common...
Saturn’s ‘Death Star’ moon may have a hidden ocean, scientists discover
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk
After being unsuccessful in making its landfill profitable, Dale County mothballed the site.
Talk of selling Dale County landfill