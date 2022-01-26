Advertisement

Lawmakers give first approvals to pandemic relief spending

Alabama lawmakers have advanced a plan to use $771 million in pandemic relief funds on a mix of...
Alabama lawmakers have advanced a plan to use $771 million in pandemic relief funds on a mix of broadband expansion, water and sewer projects and health care reimbursements.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced a plan to use $771 million in pandemic relief funds on a mix of broadband expansion, water and sewer projects and health care reimbursements.

The Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama Senate approved the bills Tuesday with only one dissenting vote in each chamber. The bills now move to the other respective chamber for final approval.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called lawmakers into special session on how to use the money from the federal American Rescue Plan.

The proposal has broad support from Republicans and Democrats. It comes after Alabama faced criticism for using pandemic money to build new prisons.

