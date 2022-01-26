Advertisement

Jackson County officials to begin new program to educate residents

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It can be hard to understand local government if you aren’t involved. Jackson County Officials believe they have found a way to educate residents on these matters.

The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has decided to begin a new program to teach residents the ins and outs of county operations. Officials say this new program, ‘Jackson County Citizens’ Academy,’ will begin this March, and members of the program will meet monthly.

Members will take tours of the various departments and learn how they all work together to help the county run smoothly.

“It’s an up-close and personal view of just the local government, and how that not only impacts their life as an individual but how they can have an influence over local government,” County Administrator Wilanne Daniels said. “It’s a way to get educated on the budget, on different departments, on what we do.”

Officials say they will only be taking on 12 citizens for the first program. For more information on how to sign up, visit https://jacksoncountyfl.gov/. Or, call the county offices at (850) 482-9633.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health Medical Center photo.
Source: Secret talks could resolve hospital dispute
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland

Latest News

Geneva man killed in crash
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Early County Schools are offering a limited virtual learning option.
Early County Schools offer new virtual counseling services
Alabama began appealing a federal court ruling that ordered the state to draw new congressional...
Alabama appeals ruling ordering new congressional districts
Ward County traffic alerts
Road construction in Houston County to begin soon