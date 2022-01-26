Great Weather Now, But Changes Are Coming

SYNOPSIS – Typical winter weather continues into Thursday with mostly sunny skies, but a cold front will pass Friday with extra cloudiness. Much colder air follows for the weekend with lows in the middle to upper 20s Saturday morning and middle to lower 20s Sunday morning. Look for a quick rebound in temps heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, frosty. Low near 34°. Winds N-NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 40°. Winds light E/N.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 40° High: 58° 20%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 27° High: 46° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 24° High: 59° 0%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 63° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 66° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 48° High: 73° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.