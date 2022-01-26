Advertisement

Georgia snaps nine-game SEC losing streak, beats Alabama

Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) looses control of the ball as he tries to go between Georgia...
Alabama guard Keon Ellis (14) looses control of the ball as he tries to go between Georgia defenders Tyron McMillan (4) and Christian Wright (5) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Aaron Cook scored 15 points, Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 13 points and Georgia beat Alabama 82-76 to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Georgia won its first conference game since Feb. 23, 2021, ending a streak of nine straight SEC losses.

The Bulldogs were a 14-1/2 point underdog - making Alabama and Kent State the only teams this season with multiple losses as 14-point favorites, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Abdur-Rahim made two free throws with 4:09 left for Georgia’s first lead, 67-66, since 31-30 at the 4:20 mark of the first half.

Keon Ellis made two free throws with 17.3 seconds left to pull Alabama within 81-76, and the Crimson Tide forced back-to-back tie-ups to get the ball back at 12.8.

Ellis had an open 3-pointer from the top of the key but it was short.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southeast Health Medical Center photo.
Source: Secret talks could resolve hospital dispute
An access road will be built between Parker Hills Dr. and Claybank Ave.
A $1.4 million road project coming to HWY 231 in Ozark
Kirk Edward Brown booking photo.
Man in his 60′s had porn photos of infants: Sheriff
arrest
Dothan man convicted of child porn sentenced to 20 years
VIRAL POST: Woman ends up in Gastonia, NC after man’s misleading TikTok video
Fla. woman ventures to Gastonia, N.C., fooled by TikTok video making it look like Switzerland