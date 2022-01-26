Geneva man killed in crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on State Road 2, in Holmes County around 9:00 AM.
Florida Highway Patrol says a 57-year-old man from Geneva was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road and crashed into a tree.
The livestock trailer the truck was towing jackknifed and slammed into the same tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 61-year-old female passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries.
Both riders in the car were wearing seat belts.
