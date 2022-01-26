Advertisement

Geneva man killed in crash

(WSMV)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on State Road 2, in Holmes County around 9:00 AM.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 57-year-old man from Geneva was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The livestock trailer the truck was towing jackknifed and slammed into the same tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 61-year-old female passenger in the vehicle received minor injuries.

Both riders in the car were wearing seat belts.

